A WOMAN’S “bizarre” behaviour during lockdown - which included death threats - terrified three of her neighbours, York Crown Court heard.

Melanie Jane Small, 37, made the threats to one neighbour, told a second “daughters are being tortured,” and called a third neighbour’s dogs over before slamming a door in their faces, saying, “accidents will happen”, said Edison Flint, prosecuting.

During the series of “bizarre” actions on April 3 she also banged a metal bar as she hung out of her window overlooking a communal garden.

After she was arrested and taken to Fulford Road Police Station, she asked for some tea and threw the hot liquid through her cell’s observation panel over the detention officer outside.

For her, Andrew Petterson said she feared her remand in custody has lost her the tenancy of her local authority home.

She had not intended to hit the detention officer with the liquid and had mental health problems.

Small, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a public order offence in Clifton, assaulting an emergency worker and two thefts committed on September 2 in York city centre.

Judge Simon Hickey said the behaviour at her home and at Brown’s department store on September 2 had been “bizarre”.

The detention officer had been kind towards her and she had either deliberately or recklessly thrown hot liquid at him.

He jailed her for 18 weeks.

Mr Flint said on September 2, Small had frightened beauty assistants at Brown’s.

She had persuaded one to remove hair from her face despite not having the money to pay for the treatment.

Then she had “smeared” lipstick from a cosmetics counter on her face, picked up a pair of scissors and walked out.

Further along Davygate, she had stolen items worth £248 by picking up a bag and filling it with clothes in Superdry before walking out. She was stopped outside by a street ranger.

Mr Flint said one of the neighbours was in the communal garden with her dog when she saw Small hanging out of her window banging a metal bar.

Small was swearing and scared the witness by her talk about what was going to happen.

Later the same day, Small was at her door and called the neighbour’s dogs over to her before slamming the door in their face, making their owner fear for their safety.

Small came into the garden and threatened the neighbour with the metal bar.

A man stepped between Small and the dogs, and she frightened him with the metal bar, saying “daughters are being tortured”.

She told a second woman: “You are going to fall down, you are going to die.” The second woman was shaking with fear.