THE letter “York needs to get back to work urgently” (The Press, June 5) was spot on.
The job losses are heart breaking and I cannot understand the people who cry: “No, it’s too early to relax lockdown”.
How are some families and businesses going to survive with no prospect of a regular income.
No-one is forced to go out if they are frightened, which I’m sorry to say a lot of people are.
Project Fear has taken hold. We must start opening up our city, get businesses up and running and instil some optimism into this horrendous situation.
I will be first in the queue when cafes, restaurants, etc, re-open.
The prospect of enduring winter without being able to meet up with family and friends for a meal is unthinkable.
