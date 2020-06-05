THERE have been no further coronavirus related deaths within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust recorded over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the number of deaths within the trust has stayed at 210, for the fifth day running, meaning there have been no confirmed deaths at hospitals within the trust recorded since Sunday.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 26 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire, the largest increase in the country alongside the Midlands.
The South West has seen the smallest increase with four more coronavirus related deaths.
Nationally, a further 123 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,282.
Patients were aged between 38 and 105 years old. One of the 123 patients, aged 86, had no known underlying health condition.
The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.
