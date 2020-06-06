THE coronavirus pandemic has drawn us together, with members of the public giving a helping hand to those they don’t know and others going the extra mile to look after those who need help.
The Press is saluting those who sometimes do not get the credit they deserve and who have been nominated by family, friends, acquaintances or fans who appreciate what they have done to stem the Covid-19 crisis.
LAURA MARSH AND DEBBY OVERALL
Both are carers at Rosevale care home. They’ve both been doing lots of extra shifts to make sure residents don’t go without anything during this time.
Nominated by: Louise Harrington
STEVE HOYLE
I’d like to nominate him for his efforts to keep everyone upbeat during these strange times. Steve’s enthusiasm has created a super atmosphere that would not have happened without him.
Nominated by: Lisa Hurley
SOUTH PARK CARE HOME
All staff have gone above and beyond to keep residents safe and keep the home running, always with pleasant smiles.
Nominated by: Dawn May
PROSPECT HOUSE CARE HOME
I want to thank all the staff for the excellent care and support they have given and continue to provide for the residents.
Nominated by: Angela Walters
NIGEL POULTON
Nigel is the CEO of The Island charity. He has set up a food bank service and has gone above and beyond to support those in need.
Nominated by: Ellen Cole
KYRA WOMEN’S PROJECT
They have gone beyond to check on all of us who are isolated. We would not have survived this lockdown without them.
Nominated by: Heather Sandler