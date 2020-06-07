A CHARITY in York has launched a new campaign to reach out to the community for their support with fundraising.

Brunswick Organic Nursery, based in Bishopthorpe, is a charity that provides a safe, caring and creative community in which people with a learning difficulty work.

However, during the coronavirus pandemic it has had to close the nursery, which has had a “devastating,” affect on Brunswick’s community.

Many people working at Brunswick are shielding or self-isolating, and only a few people are able safely to come on-site to keep plant production going.

Deputy director, Michael Tansley-Thomas, says: “Very few people can work on-site and Brunswick is missing its heart, our workers.

“We want to show that even though we’re separated by the virus, we are still a community.”

Staff and volunteers are supporting workers with phone calls and socially distanced visits, and are taking materials so that workers who wish to can work remotely.

The site closure also means the charity hasn’t been able to hold their usual popular fundraising events like ‘Springfest’, and they have missed out on months of shop sales, leading to a significant loss of income.

Now, the charity has launched the ‘Keep Brunswick Growing’ campaign, to keep it running and in touch with the community.

People can show their support and appreciation for Brunswick, and encourage donations, by displaying a poster, plants and flowers in their windows and on social media with the hashtag ‘#keepbrunswickgrowing’.

Anyone who would like to take part and support Brunswick can contact the team on admin@brunswickyork.org.uk