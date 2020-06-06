YORK’S spirit and resolve in response to the coronavirus crisis will be at the heart of the city’s recovery, said council leader Cllr Keith Aspden.

City of York Council, one of the commercial partners of The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign, is building its first year recovery plan, and setting out its focus.

Soon, people will be asked to play their part by giving their views in to ‘the Big Conversation’, a consultation with residents, businesses, community organisations, unions, schools and other partners.

Cllr Aspden said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on all aspects of life, posing new challenges for residents, businesses and communities in York.

“Yet, I have been encouraged by the city’s spirit and resolve in response to this crisis.

“Over 4,000 residents have volunteered to protect the most vulnerable, whilst local businesses have provided food deliveries and protective equipment. Thousands of key workers, from hospital staff to our waste crews, have worked to keep us safe, and council staff have changed the way they work overnight to continue providing crucial services to residents. I would like to thank everyone for their commitment and generosity.”

He added: “It is these strengths that will be at the heart of the city’s recovery and our efforts to build back a better York; a greener, cleaner, and inclusive city.

“I understand that many people remain anxious during this period and that is why we will be taking a public health approach to developing our recovery plans. As always, the health and wellbeing of our residents will guide every decision we take.

“Life will inevitably feel different. The way we shop, travel, learn and work will all change to ensure we can continue to keep each other safe and healthy.

"Our first year council recovery plan will be built on three themes:

• The incredible community response, extending the successful community hubs and maintaining care for children, families and adults. We will also support schools, charities and the voluntary sector to work differently.

• To drive our economic recovery, we are working with partners to give businesses access to grants and support to adapt. There will also be changes to accommodate safe travel, working and leisure.

• Council services will be restored when it is safe, and many will continue to adapt. We’re also providing access to decision-making through virtual meetings.

“To ensure residents can feed into the recovery process, everyone will soon be invited to join our ‘big conversation’, which will help us understand the ongoing impact of the pandemic and shape a better future for York.”

Anyone struggling and in need of support, should call City of York Council on 01904 551550 or visit: www.york.gov.uk/coronavirus.