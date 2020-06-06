THE Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, retires tomorrow. Here, former Press journalist the Rev Matt Woodcock, now a York Church of England minister, gives a personal look back at the Archbishop’s 15 years at Bishopthorpe Palace

Sometimes in life you meet someone who has an immediate and profound impact.

A real person of inspiration and significance.

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, was one of those people in my life.

Within the space of a few years, I went from interviewing him for this paper the day after his enthronement in 2005, to working for him at Bishopthorpe Palace, to being ordained by him as a Church of England minister.

There was just something about Archbishop John that stopped me in my tracks.

His charisma, joy-filled presence, sense of mission and purpose and unwavering faith despite a life full of trauma and hardship - I’d never met anyone like him.

The Church of England had certainly never had a senior leader like him.

Not only was he Britain’s first black Archbishop, but from the very beginning he came to York with a radical message delivered in a flamboyant, straight-talking way that was instantly relatable.

His unforgettable enthronement service at York Minster was a sign of things to come.

I remember the normally hallowed, formal cathedral atmosphere being transformed by bare-chested African dancers resplendent in bright feathers and leopard-skin print skirts. Dr Sentamu joined in with the worship band on his African drums. In his sermon that afternoon he quoted Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara.

“If our revolution isn’t aimed at changing people then I’m not interested,” he said.

Archbishop John has gone to extraordinary lengths to encourage people to see that a revolution of the human heart is always possible.

Hearts changed towards social justice, equality, peace, fairness and love of neighbour.

He’s spread his message not with fire and brimstone but with refreshing honesty and fun.

His favourite line was always that church should be a place of ‘prayer and parties’.

Archbishop Sentamu demonstrated what that looked like in practice.

Leading prayers on the pitch at York City’s Bootham Crescent ground before starting chants of ‘COME ON CITY!’

Throwing himself out of a plane for a parachute jump to raise money for the families of war veterans.

Camping inside York Minster to pray and fast for peace in the Middle East.

Dr Sentamu debunked the common misconception that being a Christian is dull and boring.

I was always struck that he seemed to have the faith to move mountains - and change the weather!

I once witnessed him praying intensely for the rain clouds to disperse just before a huge outdoor event which was in danger of being washed out.

Just as he walked on stage the sun came out. Coincidence? I don’t know.

The faith to believe it was possible? Definitely.

I’ve heard many people ask the Archbishop how his faith can be so strong when he’s suffered so much.

From being tortured and enduring the murder of family members under the brutal regime of Idi Amin, to battling serious illness in recent years, it’s a fair question.

His answer is always that God was with him in the pain and despair.

Gave him the courage and inspiration to carry on.

Just before he started at Bishopthorpe, a religious commentator wrote that such were the demands of the role that Dr Sentamu, ‘won’t be able to take too much on'.

Well he got that wrong.

With a legendary work ethic, energy and pioneering spirit he kickstarted many new projects and initiatives.

They’ve included the charity Acts435, a key role on the Fairness Commission, and the Archbishop’s Youth Trust.

Fifteen years ago, interviewing Dr Sentamu helped start a change revolution in my life and faith.

He’s impacted countless people since then.

As he leaves his beloved York tomorrow, I hope that people say a prayer of thanks for this remarkable man and the difference he’s made.

And then - when it’s safe to do so - have a big party.