A YOUNG boy from York has set himself a 700 mile challenge, to raise funds to support the research into finding a coronavirus vaccine.
Arthur Harrison, 8, attends Sheriff Hutton Primary School in the York area. After the closure of his school, the youngster has been going for regular bike rides instead of his school PE lessons, racking up around 40 miles per week.
He then decided to set himself a goal of reaching 700 miles by the time he goes back to school in September. To date he is up to 238 miles.
His family then thought that he should raise some money during the challenge, and Arthur came to the decision that he would like to “help scientists to make a vaccine to get rid of the virus.”
After some research, Arthur’s mum Tracy discovered that Cambridge University have a Covid-19 research team.
Tracy has set up a JustGiving page with a target of raising £500 for the Cambridge Covid-19 Research Fund.
He has raised over £450 after just two days. Arthur’s donation page can be found at: https://bit.ly/3eMzTr4