CHARITY York Carers Centre has adapted their service to ensure unpaid carers remain connected to vital support they need during the lockdown.

The centre said carers are seven times more likely to say they are lonely than the general population, and for many their caring role is hidden, so being able to continue to access support from home is an essential lifeline for many.

Some 4,000 carers aged five and upwards, living in York and registered with the charity, can now access specialist support staff online and by telephone.

Many of York Carers Centre’s regular groups are also now online, enabling carers to get regular peer support and advice, including a new service starting in July to help carers who support a family member or friend, with substance misuse or gambling issues. The charity is also offering free online training to local employers to help them recognise and support carers in the workplace.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Carers struggle to balance their caring role alongside work, with one in nine working people caring for a family member. One in six of those will give up paid work to care.

“The free face to face training sessions enable employers to identify and help working carers, and are available via Zoom throughout the coming months.”

This news comes as the UK marks Carers Week 2020, an annual campaign to make the UK’s 6.5 million unpaid carers visible and to recognise the valuable contribution they make.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy commented: “Carers Week is a vital annual event to highlight the irreplaceable contribution unpaid carers make across our city, and is especially important this year, as carers continue their selfless work under the pressure of coronavirus and social distancing.

“The theme of ‘Making Caring Visible’ is entirely appropriate for a time when this should be happening due to carers’ essential role in the ongoing shielding of the vulnerable. These issues are particularly important in my constituency of York Outer, where 23 per cent of people are already over 65, and one in eight residents have caring responsibilities.

“York Carers Centre is a vital resource and support for local carers, and should be warmly commended for its work all year round.”

To mark Carers Week there are a host of free advice and wellbeing sessions on offer at York Carers Centre, including an online ‘Tea and Talk’ with Rev’d Kate Bottley of from Gogglebox (Channel 4), Songs of Praise (BBC) and BBC Radio 2.

To know more about support for unpaid carers of all ages in York visit www.yorkcarerscentre.co.uk or call 01904 715 490.