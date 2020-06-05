A WOMAN from York, who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, is looking to raise awareness of the disease.

In June 2013, Jean Clark went to see her doctor with extreme backache, acid reflux which wasn’t going away with antacid and pain on eating.

Jean was also experiencing losing weight due to no appetite and feeling full after one mouthful of food.

The doctor was concerned so sent her for a endoscopy, followed by a CT scan which showed a mass on her pancreas. A PET scan showed that the cancer had not spread but that Jean’s tumour was inoperable.

Jean said: “Telling my two sons and daughter in laws the news was painful beyond words. I started planning for the worst, getting my affairs in order, making a will and telling my friends the news.

“Strangely once this was done I felt easier and started concentrating on the fight ahead.”

Jean was given palliative chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the hope to shrink the tumour enough for surgery, which is currently the only cure of pancreatic cancer. This made her unwell and caused her to lose 5kg in just one week.

Jean had a break from chemo over Christmas and had decided that if her tumour had spread or not reduced in size she would stop the medication.

However, the CT scan showed the best possible news, the tumour had shrunk by 6mm so she continued with her chemotherapy.

A further CT scan in May 2014 showed a further decrease in the size of a tumour which was originally 23mm to 12mm.

The tumour was still too close to the bloody vessel to have Whipple surgery but the medication was able to stabilise it.

Jean has been stable since, she just has regular blood tests, regularly sees her oncologist and has a CT scan every two years to check on the tumour.

Jean said: “Since my treatment finished I have slowly got back to a near normal life. I love spending time with my three grandchildren and take a couple of UK breaks each year.

“I see my friends as often as possible and love walking and reading. My time is taken up with raising awareness for pancreatic cancer and I have done fundraising and awareness stands in my area.

“I don’t think about my diagnosis too much, as long as I am well I will carry on raising awareness and enjoying the time I have left.”

Issy Smith, of the Pancreatic Cancere Action organisation, said: “A pancreatic cancer diagnosis can often be terminal, but it doesn’t have to be this way if it is diagnosed early. Jean’s story shows that survival is possible and how important early diagnosis of the disease is.”

Pancreatic Cancer Action is the only UK charity that specifically focusses on improving pancreatic cancer survival rates through early diagnosis. Further information can be found at: pancreaticcanceraction.org