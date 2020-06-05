TWO boys were allegedly assaulted in broad daylight in North Yorkshire, with one suffering injuries that needed hospital treatment.

It happened on the footpath that crosses Bilton Railway Viaduct, between Harrogate and Ripley, between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday and involved a confrontation between two groups of boys.

North Yorkshire Police said the two victims and their friend were chased onto the viaduct by another group of boys. One approached the first victim and punched him in the face a number of times, causing the victim to suffer facial injuries which required hospital treatment, the force added.

It said the victim’s friend, who has witnessed the assault, intervened to help but was also assaulted by a second suspect who punched him in the back of the head.

The first suspect is described as a 16-18 year-old white male, 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall in height and is described as being well built. He has medium length brown hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt and grey shorts whilst carrying a dark blue backpack at the time of the incident. At the time of the incident, this male is said to be in the company of others and on a bicycle.

The second suspect is described as a white male, aged approximately 16 to 18-years-old, with a thin build and more than 6ft 2ins in height. He is also believed to have been on a bike and was wearing a black t-shirt with grey jogging bottoms.

Both suspects are believed to have been in a group of five to seven people when the incident took place.

Phone North Yorkshire Police on 101 with information, select option 2, and ask for Ryan Rudd, or email ryan.rudd@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12200093071.