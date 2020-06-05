FAMILIES needing the help of York Hospital’s special care baby unit have not been forgotten during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The special care baby unit, known as SCBU, is providing a whole range of extra ways that families can maintain the vital bonding that is so important to the early days and weeks of baby’s life.

Vikki Smith, Ward Manager on SCBU, said: “Technology is playing a useful role helping them stay in touch and some time ago we purchased vCreate, a system which allows us to take both photos and videos of the babies and send them securely to the parents.”

The unit has also bought two tablets so that they can keep in touch with families by using Skype - as well as cards, books and special boxes designed to help with the bonding process.

They have also made special boxes with a keepsake bag for mum and baby, to help with the bonding between the two.

Vikki said: “We are so lucky to have the York SCBU Support Group which raises funds for the unit.”

The SCBU Support Group has also funded dictaphones, so that parents can record stories, songs from siblings and music to play to their baby when they can’t be with them, and story books for each baby.

Judith Hills, nursery nurse and vice-president of the SCBU Support Group, added: “I’d like to thank all our fundraisers for their support. It is making life easier for families at one of the most overwhelming times we’ve ever experienced.

“To have a baby in special care is a worrying time but not being able to visit is extremely tough and we want to all we can to help.”