AN ILLEGAL rave, fires and benches and gates being destroyed are some of the issues experienced by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust reserves recently.
Thousands of people have enjoyed and sought solace in beautiful countryside and stunning Wildlife Trust nature reserves over the last few weeks. But these places and other attractive beauty spots have taken a battering as the lifting of some lockdown rules coincides with warmer weather leading to a surge of people outdoors.
As a result, The Wildlife Trusts – a movement of 46 nature charities across the UK – are reporting a huge increase of damage to reserves and the wildlife that lives there. Examples of issues experienced by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust include:
• An illegal 200 person rave leading to three arrests and community volunteers collecting 25 sacks of rubbish
• Rock climbers disturbing cliff nesting birds
• Reserves being used as motorbike tracks
• Fires, destruction of benches and gates
Rachael Bice, CEO of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “It’s vital that people understand our reserves are fundamentally spaces for nature - hugely valued by both the wildlife that make them home and the communities around them. We ask that everyone considering a visit to one of our reserves makes the commitment to treat them with the respect and care these special, wild places deserve.
“We manage our reserves first and foremost for wildlife and we want visitors to enjoy peace, quiet and a deep connection with nature. Please stick to paths, keep dogs on leads on those reserves where they are permitted, take your litter home, respect our neighbours, and leave no trace.”
