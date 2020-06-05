TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis after plants were discovered inside an industrial unit in Selby.
Officers were alerted to the premises by a member of the public and when they arrived at the scene found a large number of plants at various stages of maturity, Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team said.
The two men have been questioned about the matter and have been released whilst the investigation continues, the team added.
It said this is the latest in a number of recent arrests aimed at tackling drug supply in the Selby district.
