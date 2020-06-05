THE coronavirus pandemic has drawn us together, with members of the public giving a helping hand to those they don’t know and others going the extra mile to look after those who need it.
The Press is saluting those who sometimes do not get the credit they deserve and who have been nominated by family, friends, acquaintances or fans who appreciate what they have done to stem the Covid-19 crisis.
KNAVESMIRE BUTCHERS
All the staff have worked above and beyond to keep their customers, both old and new, supplied throughout this difficult time.
Nominated by: Michaela Gallagher
ROBERT MOORE
Robert, who lives in Elvington, is a postman in the York area. He has continued to work hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Nominated by: Sophie Moore
THE WILBERFORCE TRUST
I would like to nominate The Wilberforce Trust and the many carers in their care houses for all of their hard work.
Nominated by: Pam Lydiate
NATASSJA HOWLAND
Natassja, a phlebotomist at York Hospital, has been out working hard every day.
Nominated by: Dannielle Reagan
IMOGEN HARDY MORRIS
Imogen is only five but has made so many people smile and done so much to help them in times of need by sending hearts and butterflies to keep spirits high.
Nominated by: Charlotte Hardy
HOME INSTEAD
Without their care and support I, and many others, could not have managed. Thank you so much.
Nominated by: Helen Green
If you would like to nominate an individual or group, send an email to newsdesk@thepress.co.uk with their name, your name and why you are nominating them. Please attach a picture of them if possible.