THERE has been one new confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area recorded over the last 24 hours.
Latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there are now 462 confirmed cases in the York area.
The North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) area has seen an increase of two, taking the total to 1,313.
While in the East Riding of Yorkshire area there have been 11 new cases of the virus recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total in the area to 927.
Nationally, there have been 281,661 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak in the UK, 153,807 in England.
There have been 39,904 confirmed coronavirus related deaths in the UK, 35,605 of these in England.
