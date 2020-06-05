VISITOR numbers to York Minster could struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels - with figures expected to be at only 70 per cent of previous levels by 2023, according to one study.

Yesterday The Press reported that York’s historic Minster School is to close after the Minster said it is expecting to suffer a £5.2 million hole in its budget as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The Chapter of York Minster, which runs the school, said it had taken the “terribly sad” decision to close the institution at the end of this year’s summer term.

And in a letter the pupils' parents - which The Press has seen - the Right Rev Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York Minster, said that one modelling exercise envisages Minster visitor numbers only returning to 70 per cent of 2019 levels by the first quarter of 2023, adding: “The severity of this shock to our system is only compounded by the unlikelihood of visitor numbers returning to 2019 levels in the foreseeable future.”

He added that the Minster considered keeping the school open for the autumn term, or for another full academic year, but that it was not financially viable.

He said: “The latter was simply not affordable and we believe strongly that it is much better for children to secure places at new schools at the start of a new academic year rather than move in January.”

On Wednesday a spokesperson for the Minster said it had seen a “catastrophic loss of visitor income” because of the pandemic.

Dr Frost also told parents that the Minister would host a special event in the future to celebrate the school

In the letter he said: “We also understand the importance of ending well and of acknowledging all the Minster School has meant to so many.

“We will ensure that within the constraints of social distancing, a special event will be held to enable this to happen.”

The independent prep school has origins dating back to 627 AD. There are currently no updates on what will happen to the school buildings.