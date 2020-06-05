IT'S time for York to face an abrupt wake-up call and face stark reality. Alarming that the city may have job losses of 17,500 according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.
The only priority for the council now is to get this city’s shops, businesses and hospitality working again. Never mind projects like Bishopthorpe Road closure which will deter recovery.
There should be a new mantra: “Your country needs you to WORK!”.
Is it just me who’s more frightened out of his wits of unemployment and an unthinkable depression for 20 years?
The government saved the NHS and cannot do any more; Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s unprecedented help for business and furlough is unprecedented - but many self employed receive nothing.
This is an invisible war and enemy that we have to live with. So, as the last generation faced risk of death on a daily basis to beat Germany, then time for us now to toughen up and help the nation before it collapses.
The risk for those under 40 to 50 is very low and the elderly like me, or those with health problems, can make their own judgement.
York and the nation needs to open forthwith – before it’s too late.
Keith Massey,
Bishopthorpe
York.
