THE city council appears to have abandoned logical thought by extending the closure of Bishopthorpe Road.
At a time when traffic levels through York are lighter than usual, this has succeeded in causing heavy traffic congestion along Nunnery lane and into Blossom Street.
As a result, pollution levels have increased dramatically – aggravated by the hot weather.
The council should reopen the road immediately, thereby restoring traffic levels and pollution to safer levels.
Pennie Calder,
St Paul’s Square,
York
