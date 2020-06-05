THE city council appears to have abandoned logical thought by extending the closure of Bishopthorpe Road.

At a time when traffic levels through York are lighter than usual, this has succeeded in causing heavy traffic congestion along Nunnery lane and into Blossom Street.

As a result, pollution levels have increased dramatically – aggravated by the hot weather.

The council should reopen the road immediately, thereby restoring traffic levels and pollution to safer levels.

Pennie Calder,

St Paul’s Square,

York