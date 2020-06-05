FOR nearly three months we have been fed a constant diet of doom and gloom by the national media, with what little better news they provide reduced to the margins.
What a welcome the four pages of ‘Business Weekly' made (The Press, June 3 ).
The articles were positive, none more so than the one about Johnsons of Whixley, the large commercial nursery. The headline: “We’ll trade our way out," should be the motto for every business that has suffered recently.
Geoff Robb,
Hunters Close,
Dunnington
Our business editor Nadia writes: Thank you for your letter. We are continuing to champion local businesses and welcome positive news. Please send your stories to me via email: nadia.jeffersonbrown@thepress.co.uk