CYCLISTS were injured after being pelted with eggs in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating an incident on May 28 when several cyclists had eggs thrown at them while travelling through Selby district.

A spokesman for the force in Selby said: "The offenders were travelling in a white transit van with roof bars and the injury in the photograph was caused when the cyclist was targeted on Hillam Common Lane at 6.20pm.

"If you have any information of dash cam footage we would be very grateful if you would contact us on tel 101 ref 12200089542."