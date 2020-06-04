ORGANISERS of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in York regret to announce the much-loved event is cancelled for 2020.

The charity has taken the difficult decision to withdraw all 400 Race for Life events across the UK this year to protect the country’s health as restrictions on mass gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

This includes the Race for Life 5K, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids at York Racecourse, which can no longer take place on Sunday 13 September. Participants who had already signed up will be contacted directly by the charity.*

Cancer Research UK expects to see its fundraising income decline by up to 25 per cent in the next financial year as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK spokesperson in North Yorkshire, said: “We remain tirelessly committed to making progress for people affected by cancer but now more than ever, support from the public will be vital. We simply will not be able to continue funding our life-saving work without it.

“Since it began in 1994, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hopes their support will continue.

“We know Race for Life is such a treasured part of the UK’s events calendar and it is with a heavy heart that for the first time in 27 years we have to announce that it won’t be taking place. The safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff is however essential.

“We hope the Race for Life event series will be back bigger and stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime, we’d love to invite as many people as possible to join us by taking part in Race for Life at Home in these challenging times.”

Undeterred, women and men across the region are already vowing to carry on and complete a Race for Life at Home challenge, in their garden or their nearest green space. People can visit raceforlife.org and sign up free for ideas on how they can create their own special challenge. Organisers are also inviting participants to join the Race for Life at Home community by sharing photos and videos on social media using the hashtag, #RaceForLifeAtHome

Lisa Millett said: “Cancer hasn’t stopped and people affected by cancer need our support more than ever.

“From a run or 5K walk around the garden or local park to limbo in the living room, there is no wrong way to Race for Life at Home. With no entry fee, people might choose to twerk, star jump, squat, skip, dance, trampoline, or come up with their own novel way of taking part and share it with friends. We’re urging everyone – men women and children – to join our community and help raise vital funds.”