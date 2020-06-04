THERE have been no further coronavirus related deaths within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust recorded over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the number of deaths within the trust has stayed at 210, for the fourth day running, meaning there have been no confirmed deaths recorded since Sunday.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 21 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 115 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,159.
Patients were aged between 26 and 100 years old. Five of the 115 patients, aged between 53 and 97, had no known underlying health condition.
The families of those that have sadly passed have been informed.
The Midlands has seen the largest increase in the number of coronavirus related deaths with 24, while the South West and London have seen the smallest increase with eight.