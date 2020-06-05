A WOMAN rescued a swan cygnet after it was rejected by its parents.

Barbara Munley, who lives in the Derwenthorpe area of York, took an interest when a family of swans made its nest in the area more than a month ago.

Around two weeks ago, the mother hatched seven cygnets, which “delighted” nearby residents, Barbara said. However, two days ago, one of the cygnets went missing, and it later emerged it had been rejected by the adults.

Barbara found the cygnet was being attacked by the male adult and her daughter managed to rescue the young swan before it was killed.

The pair took the baby swan to the Yorkshire Swan Rescue Centre in Selby, which has taken it in and will care for it.

Barbara said: “We are overjoyed at this rescue as without involvement the tiny scrap would not have survived. The team at the rescue centre were fantastic.”