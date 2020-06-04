A WOMAN from York rescued a swan cygnet earlier this week after it was rejected by its parents.
Barbara Munley, who lives in the Derwenthorpe area, took an interest in the family of swans made their nest in the local area over a month ago.
Around two weeks ago, the mother hatched seven cygnets, which “delighted,” nearby residents, Barbara said. However, two days ago, one of the cygnets went missing, and later on that day it was discovered that it had been rejected by the adults.
Barbara then found that the cygnet was being attacked by the male adult and decided to intervene and rescue it. Barbara’s daughter managed to rescue the young swan before it was fatally damaged.
Once it was rescued, the pair took the swan to the Yorkshire Swan Rescue Centre in Selby, who have taken it in and will care for it.
Barbara said: “We are overjoyed at this rescue as without involvement the tiny scrap would not have survived. The team as the Rescue Centre were fantastic.”