A MAN behaved like a “rutting stag” before threatening another man with a screwdriver in the centre of York at night, a court heard.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said Jonjo Shane Bedford, 23, repeatedly brandished the weapon during the prolonged confrontation in Duncombe Place.

Judge Simon Hickey said: “People in York are very worried about violence. We don’t want young men of your calibre causing violence by taking a screwdriver out of a (car) boot and brandishing it.”

Bedford, of Old School Walk, Beckfield Lane, Acomb, pleaded guilty to affray. He was given a 10-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months at York Crown Court sitting in Leeds.

For Bedford, Andrew Petterson said he had recently suffered the death of his unborn child, and cared for his mother, who had a number of medical conditions. He gave no further mitigation after the judge indicated he would suspend the sentence.

Ms Pearson said Bedford and another man confronted each other aggressively in Duncombe Place on August 18.

A hotel porter told police later they had been behaving like “rutting stags,” she said.

The second man said “let’s take it round the corner” and someone said police were nearby.

A car pulled up with people inside that Bedford spoke to before taking a screwdriver out of its boot.

After waving it, Bedford put the screwdriver back in the boot, but then took it out of the boot again twice more before getting into the car.

In a police interview, Bedford claimed he had been threatened earlier that night by the man he confronted.