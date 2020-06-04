MCDONALD'S is reopening its York restaurants from today.
Restaurants in Blake Street, at Clifton Moor, at Poppleton, Monks Cross and Shiptonthorpe all reopened at 11am today and Blake Street is running deliveries.
They are opening for reduced hours - from 11am-10pm with fewer people working on each shift, and new measures including additional screens in kitchens and service areas to provide a safer environment and help people adhere to social distancing.
