THE Archbishop of York is set to hold a farewell service broadcast on BBC Local Radio on Sunday.

Dr John Sentamu will reflect on the trials he has faced – including living under Ugandan dictator Idi Amin and surviving cancer - and the strength he found in God in one of his final services as Primate of England.

The special farewell service will be led by Sentamu’s daughter, Reverend Grace Sentamu-Baverstock, and will feature his wife, Margaret.

Speaking ahead of the service, Archbishop Sentamu said: “It has been a great joy and privilege to serve as Archbishop of York these past 15 years. Not only did I get to live in God’s own county, but I have been able to be a voice for the North, championing the cause of those who live here.

“Now it is time to open a new chapter in my life and I welcome the opportunity during these strange times to share some reflections, readings, songs and prayers with listeners of local radio.

“I am assured that Jesus Christ will continue to be my constant companion and guide in whatever is to come and my prayer is that all may come to know him as their personal friend and Saviour. Every blessing.”

The service can be heard on all BBC Local Radio stations from 8am on Sunday.

Reverend Sentamu-Baverstock said that it is to be “a day for looking back with thanksgiving and blessing, but also looking forward with hope.”

All BBC Local Radio stations are broadcasting church services each Sunday during the coronavirus pandemic. Reflections from other religions are being broadcast throughout the week.