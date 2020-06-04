CARPHONE Warehouse is reopening one of its York stores for zero-contact order and collect services.

The firm is reopening its Clifton Moor branch as one of 20 stores nationwide.

Mark Allsop, Chief Operating Officer at Dixons Carphone said: “On May 22 we opened 20 stores to operate a zero-contact order and collect service, this has gone extremely well and we are pleased to announce that we will be extending the service to 32 further stores nationwide as of today. With a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment from our store colleagues, we are happy and confident that we’re providing both customers and colleagues a safe environment as we roll-out this service further.

“The drive-thru order and collect service is a zero-contact way customers can purchase items online and collect them from their chosen local store, with pickup availability ranging from an hour after purchase to the next day depending on stock. Once customers have placed an order, they will receive an email to say the item is ready to be collected safely.

“Over the last two weeks we have seen over 24,000 items purchased and collected from the 20 stores safely, with top performing products including, small screen TVs, home audio, laptops, printers and scanners, consoles and PC gaming hardware. The average wait time has been less than 5 minutes.

“Customer and colleague safety continues to be our highest priority. At the stores we have implemented social distancing and hygiene measures to ensure that colleagues feel comfortable in coming back to work and our customers feel safe to visit us.

“We are following government advice on the reopening of our stores. When we do, we will be prepared to open so that our customers can shop for their important tech in-store safely and with the right measures in place."

New stores opening for zero-contact order and collect services:

1. Aberdeen Berryden

2. Bangor Menai

3. Blackburn Peel Centre

4. Brentford

5. Brighton & Hove

6. Cardiff East

7. Carlisle

8. Chester Deva

9. Douglas

10. Dundee Kingsway

11. Edinburgh Kinnaird

12. Enfield De Mandeville

13. Glasgow Braehead

14. Hereford

15. Hull St Andrews Quay

16. Inverness Telford Street

17. Ipswich Interchange

18. Kirkcaldy

19. Lincoln Tritton

20. Medway

21. Old Kent Road

22. Oldham

23. Oxford Botley

24. Plymouth

25. Poole

26. Reading Gate

27. Rotherham

28. Stevenage

29. Stirling

30. Swansea Morfa

31. Warrington

32. York Clifton Moor