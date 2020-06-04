AN INTERNET and phone provider has said it is cutting jobs in York.

TalkTalk who are currently building a full fibre broadband network in the city, are understood to be shedding eight sales jobs which will mean that future Ultra Fibre Optic sales will be taken online or via another UK based call centre.

Resident Kevin Brown got in touch with The Press and said: "I bought UFO from the sales team only because they were good and helped me so much and nothing was too much trouble for them, how can TalkTalk lay them off?"

A TalkTalk spokesperson said: “We remain focused on extending our full fibre offering so that more homes and businesses across the UK can enjoy the benefits of faster more reliable connectivity.

"Widening the geographic reach of full fibre requires us to adjust our sales model and take a more digitalised approached. As a result a consultation process has started with all employees impacted by these proposals.”

It's understood that no job roles are being moved overseas as a result of the decision.

When complete, the network being built by Talk Talk will make York the first Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) city in the country, with internet speeds of more than 900 Mb.

The Fibre to the Premise (FTTP) network currently passes more than 43,000 homes and businesses across York and is being built by FibreNation, the engineering technology company behind TalkTalk’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO).