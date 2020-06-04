A PRISON near York has been found to provide a safe environment for prisoners and staff despite disruption at the beginning of the year - which included an alleged homicide.
The annual report of the Independent Monitoring Board says that the resilience of staff at Full Sutton Prison was tested after several violent incidents at the start of the year, although safety and security in other parts of the prison were not affected.
Incidents of violence between prisoners, and towards staff, have risen slightly compared with last year, but remain low when compared with other prisons in the long-term and high security prison estate.
By contrast, incidents of self-harm have decreased, and no prisoner took his own life in 2019.
And an alleged homicide, the first to occur within the prison for eight years, is currently being prosecuted.
The board further noted that the recruitment of mental health and general nurses remains difficult. Healthcare staff are supported by agency nurses but remain stretched.
Also, the board noted that the improvement in the range and delivery of educational opportunities is still needed.
