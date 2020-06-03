THERE have been two new confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area recorded over the last 24 hours.
Latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there are now 461 confirmed cases in the York area.
The North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) area has seen an increase of five taking the total to 1,311.
While in the East Riding of Yorkshire area there have been no new cases of the virus recorded in the last 24 hours.
Nationally, there have been 279,856 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak in the UK, 153,376 in England.
There have been 39,728 confirmed coronavirus related deaths in the UK, 35,456 of these in England.