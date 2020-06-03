A MAN was allegedly stabbed and stamped on in an attack in a North Yorkshire town yesterday afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police is investigating the incident which happened on Bennett Street in Skipton at around 4.40pm on Tuesday (2 June).

It is believed the 49-year-old victim had been followed by a group of people in a black BMW 3 Series car - from Cumberland Street towards Upper Union Street - before being attacked.

The man suffered a minor stab wound to an arm and facial and head injuries. Paramedics attended but the man did not want to be treated.

The BMW left the scene but it was stopped over the border by West Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "A 32-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent.

"Following questioning he was released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

"Safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim.

"Extensive enquiries have been carried out including a trawl of CCTV in the area and forensic examinations at the scene. Nearby residents and businesses have also been contacted for assistance.

"Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Please quote reference number 12200093024 when providing details about this incident.