THERE have been no further coronavirus related deaths within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust recorded over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the number of deaths within the trust has stayed at 210, for the third day running.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 18 Covid-19 related deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 179 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,044.
Patients were aged between 12 and 97 years old. Four of the 179 patients, aged between 78 and 93, had no known underlying health condition.
The families of those that have sadly passed have been informed.
The Midlands has seen the largest increase in the number of deaths over the last 24 hours, sadly recording a further 39.