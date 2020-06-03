UP TO 100 protestors from the campaign group York Against Racism will be staging a social distanced protest in York today.
The group will be joining protests all across the country this evening at 6pm to mark the death of George Floyd - who died after suffering a cardiac arrest as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25.
A spokesman for the group said the protests are to show solidarity with those resisting racism in the US and against the policies that have led to massively disproportionate BAME deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic in Britain.
It added that it will not disclose the location of the protest in order to prevent overcrowding.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment