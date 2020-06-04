WHETHER it is medical staff or care workers, key workers or charity staff and children or neighbours, people in York have rallied round to help each other out in their time of need.

The coronavirus pandemic has drawn us together, with members of the public giving a helping hand to those they don’t know and others going the extra mile to look after those who need it.

The Press is saluting those who sometimes do not get the credit they deserve and who have been nominated by family, friends, acquaintances or fans who appreciate what they have done to stem the Covid-19 crisis.

BRUCE MURRAY

Bruce works for the Department of Work & Pensions and he has selflessly dedicated his mind, body and soul to making sure people are supported throughout this crisis.

Nominated by: Danny Sheehan

KIRSTIE WOOD

Kirstie Wood is a social care worker for children’s services and works for the council. Social workers never seem to be mentioned and I think they deserve it.

Nominated by: Rachael Clark.

NATALIE SLEIGHTHOLM

Natalie is manager of Rosevale care home, she and her staff go above and beyond to keep there residents safe and happy.

Nominated by: Denise Sandford

B&M STORE STAFF

The staff from the B&M store in Foss Island have all kept up a positive attitude while continuing to work through the pandemic.

Nominated by: Liam Marshall

COL BIRKITT

Col is a bin man and has worked tirelessly through the Covid-19 pandemic. He still does it with a smile on his face every time he passes our house.

Nominated by: Kyle Palmer

KITCHEN FOR EVERYONE

The team are amazing and have been taking care of vulnerable people around the city.

Nominated by: Caroline Macdonald

MINSTER GRANGE CARE HOME

All the staff are pulling together to get through this - they are hardworking and amazing, I’m so proud.

Nominated by: Kellie Kelly

SOUTH PARK CARE HOME

I would like to nominate all of the staff from the care home, they are all absolute heroes.

Nominated by: Mair Evans

NEIL BRIGHTON

Neil is a self employed heating engineer. He has continued to work through the pandemic to ensure people have heating and hot water.

Nominated by: Victoria Brighton

BLUE SKY DAY NURSERY

All of the staff have continued to work to look after the children of key workers to support them.

Nominated by: Sarah Andrews

NORTHERN RAIL STAFF

All of the staff have carried on working to ensure those that those who need to travel can do so safely.

Nominated by: Kim Kennedy

SALLY WALKER

Sally is a healthcare assistant at York Medical Group and has been out everyday since the pandemic began helping those that are in a vulnerable position.

Nominated by: Danni Reagan

If you would like to nominate an individual or group, send an email to newsdesk@thepress.co.uk with their name, your name and why you are nominating them. Please attach a picture of them if possible.