THE NEW LNER Community Stadium is "a matter of days or weeks away from practical completion" according to the York City Knights Chairman.

Speaking to the website, Total Rugby League, Jon Flatman said the site has remained open in recent weeks through the coronavirus pandemic, and that he is hopeful of at least being able to show coach, James Ford, and his backroom staff around the facility in the near future.

The Knights and York City Football Club's move away from Bootham Crescent has been delayed on a number of occasions as the ground - which has a capacity of 8,005 seats - has been hit with building delays.

Flatman added: "We've been having regular conversations with contractors.

"There are no defects at the stadium but there have been some small snagging issues that need to be resolved.

"We've been informed that practical completion is a matter of days and weeks away.

"There are then some protocols around testing to obtain a safety certificate, both for playing behind close doors and having attendances at matches.

"But it is all extremely positive.

"In the near future, we hope that we will be able to take the playing and performance staff up there for the first time for a taste of what they will be using."

Meanwhile, York City's season was cancelled last month and the club is still waiting to discover the outcome for the season.