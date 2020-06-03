CAT Wood had been planning to tie the knot and launch her own shop this year.

The coronavirus pandemic quashed those hopes but, once the new reality sunk in, Cat and fiancé Rob Lunn, 36, postponed their wedding to 2021 and adapted the business idea.

Cat, 33, has been running Little Green Wood for two years, making reusable make-up and baby wipes for zero waste shops. She had hoped to go further by refurbishing an old building on Acomb’s Front Street to house her new ‘scoop shop’.

However, social distancing restrictions made the renovation work challenging and would have made it difficult to welcome customers, she said.

“After a few tears, we decided to do something different.”

The Little Green Weigh will instead operate from Poppleton Business Park as an online service, offering locally-made products which are eco friendly.

Using recyclable or compostable packaging, it will offer both a click and collect and delivery service. There will be items for beauty, bathrooms, kitchens, cleaning, gifts, homeware, and for children, alongside food essentials such as pasta, flour, herbs and spices, cereals and sweet treats.

“As this is quite different to our original plan we are crowdfunding to purchase a van so we can make deliveries across York,” said Cat who hopes to raise £5,000 by the June 8 deadline. “What’s even more important to us is that as many products as possible are made locally. We are so pleased to support so many incredible local brands such as Holgate Windmill, York Candle Company, Choc Affair, Bugweed’s Fabrics & Crafts, Shire Honey, Defying Hangry and more.”

Support Cat’s crowdfunding at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/the-little-green-weigh