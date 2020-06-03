A YORK resident says littering in the Millennium Fields area of York is getting "worse and worse."
The resident, who does not want to be named, took these pictures of rubbish that had been left on Millennium Fields and on New Walk earlier this week.
They said: "These examples are from the field and the start of New Walk but extend the length of New Walk and this is by no means it all, in fact probably about 40 per cent.
"This is now getting worse and worse. I and a couple of others that were early dog walkers used to pick this up but it has now got far too much and in today's climate something we should not really be doing without proper gloves and hand sanitiser."
The resident said they had seen what they believe to be small drug packets among some of the rubbish.
They added that when the lockdown started there was a "very strong police presence."
"One day I counted five police officers, now you never see one," they added.
Comments are closed on this article.