NHS workers in York are being offered discounts at 40 local businesses and services.

York-based business, She Loves, is giving away free loyalty cards worth £39 each to NHS staff in the city as a way of saying thank you.

The cards give the holder access to discounts of at least 10 per cent from a range of businesses, from take-out food and drink, to accountancy and legal services.

She Loves is run by Tricia Sherriff, who won The Press Business Personality of the Year 2019, and Hayley McAllister.

It is a loyalty membership club where, for an annual fee, members can access discounts from ‘partners’ - a range of businesses in the local area.

When She Loves began in July 2010, it had just 20 business partners in its directory. Today it has 140. It aims to support independents and national brands on the high street - and encourage people to shop locally.

Tricia, who set up the business ten years ago, said: “NHS staff have done so much for us so selflessly. We really want to give something back to them.”

Tricia and Hayley have a track record of doing good deeds and have raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years, through hosting balls and fashion shows.

Last year, the duo climbed Kilimanjaro for charities close to their hearts.

She Loves, which has also launched in Harrogate, is all about supporting local business, said Tricia.

“Our cards create a loyal customer base for local businesses.

“All of our businesses are continuing one way or another. Many are adapting and being positive and finding new ways to operate.

“Bars and restaurants are doing takeaways; florists are doing deliveries and a lot are now offering online shopping.

“One great example is the Italian restaurant L’Uva that has adapted and is now a wine shop that also sells takeaway pizza.

“It is a really hard time for our businesses and we are still doing all we can to bring customers to them.”

NHS workers will be able to apply for a free card via the She Loves website (http://www.sheloves.co.uk/nhs/) and the cards will be delivered to their place of work.