A NORTH Yorkshire centenarian celebrated her 100th birthday having completed her challenge to stand up 100 times, raising more than £18,000 for charity.

Joyce Richardson, from Thirsk, set herself the challenge of completing 100 stand ups ahead of her 100th birthday on Tuesday, and managed to exceed her target.

The great-great grandmother, who served in the Women's Land Army during World War Two, nearly lost the use of her legs after developing sepsis last year.

She is fundraising for Northallerton-based Herriot Hospice Homecare as it provided care for her eldest son John, known as Gill, before he tragically passed away last year.

Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has led well wishes for Joyce Richardson.

A message to Joyce from the fellow centenarian's Twitter Account read: “Welcome to the club Joyce, 100 years young today! And congratulations on your challenge for a great cause. Stay Safe #TomorrowWillBeAGood Day”

He joins thousands of people from Yorkshire, the UK and around the world who have wished Joyce a Happy Birthday.

Joyce said: “It may not seem much to most people but, believe you and me, hauling myself up out of the chair is a huge struggle every time!

“I want to support Herriot Hospice Homecare as a thank you to them for the wonderful support they gave to my family last year, and raise money to help them support other individuals and families in similar circumstances.”

Chief executive of Herriot Hospice Homecare, Tony Collins, added: “Everyone at Herriot Hospice Homecare has been inspired by Joyce’s challenge, and her remarkable courage, spirit and perseverance. The money raised will go directly to help more individuals and their families to get home-based end-of-life care and bereavement support across Hambleton and Richmondshire.”