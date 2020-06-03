A GIRL from York is among the contestant competing online for this year’s Miss England award.

Jennifer Carless, 15, will be competing against 14 other contestants in bid to win the prize.

The contest is currently being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and contestants are submitting videos of themselves taken at home to enter.

The public vote has now started and acts as one judge on the panel along with a former Miss England winner and a photographer.

The winner of this vote will also be guaranteed a place in the public vote winners contest, with contestants from all over the country.

All contestants who reach the semi-final will be invited to partake in a Zoom call with the judges who will then select the finalists at the end of July.

Jennifer has started her own campaign called ‘Just The Way You Are’, which is aimed at empowering all people to love themselves for their own uniqueness and to embrace the way they are.

You can vote for Jennifer by texting her unique number MISS PHOTO08 which is on the Miss England website to 63333. Text votes costs 50p plus standard network charge