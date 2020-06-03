INVESTIGATIONS into a fatal crash which happened in York city centre will be taking place this morning (Wednesday).
Traffic constable Mark Patterson said there may be delays on Rougier Street, Station Road and Lendal Bridge.
He said investigations will be carried out from about 10am.
Road users are asked to avoid the area if they can.
The crash happened in Station Road, at the junction with Rougier Street, at about 2.30 am on February 9 this year.
It involved a grey Skoda Octavia and a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pedestrian was named by police as Eze Onyedikachi Young, 38, from Leeds.
