AN INVESTIGATION into a fatal crash which happened in York city centre took place this morning (Wednesday).
Traffic constable Mark Patterson took to Twitter earlier today to say there may be delays on Rougier Street, Station Road and Lendal Bridge while the investigation was carried out.
Road users were asked to avoid the area if they could.
He tweeted at about 11.20am to say the investigation work had concluded.
The crash happened in Station Road, at the junction with Rougier Street, at about 2.30 am on February 9 this year.
It involved a grey Skoda Octavia and a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pedestrian was named by police as Eze Onyedikachi Young, 38, from Leeds.
Comments are closed on this article.