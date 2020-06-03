YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy has welcomed the announcement that dental surgeries can re-open for routine care from Monday - after pressing the Government for a decision.
As part of the coronavirus response, ordinary dental care has been suspended since March 25, with emergency dental care being handled by Urgent Dental Care (UDC) hubs established around the country to ensure some provision remained.
Dental surgeries can now re-open from Monday, June8, if they can put in place the necessary safety measures.
Mr Sturdy said: “Although the suspension of routine dentistry was an understandable and essential part of the initial lockdown, I knew many local residents with pressing dental needs needed clarification on resumption as soon as possible, which is why I felt it was important to ask the government to spell out its plans.
“I also appreciate that dental practices must be supported to open safely, with the necessary protective and other equipment, which is why I tabled a question asking about the steps the Department of Health is taking to ensure practices have this. I am ready to keep pushing the government on this, and happy to take up any issues for local patients or dental practices.”