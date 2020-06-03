A PRIVATE dental surgery in York has added a fifth treatment room - while all dental assessments will now take place over the phone - as practices get ready to reopen next week under new social distancing measures.
Dr Andrea Ubhi, who owns Andrea Ubhi Dentistry in Goodramgate, York, has said that on June 8 she will be faced with a backlog of patients - so priority will be given to those in urgent need of treatment.
She added: “We are adding a fifth treatment room to ensure we see as many patients as possible.
“All appointments, bookings and payments will be done over the phone by our dental receptionist, who won’t physically see patients on arrival.
“The dental team will take a full assessment of what the patient will need over the phone.
“Before entering the practice the patient will be met by the dental nurses.
"Their temperature will be taken and a Covid medical history is taken. If all clear, the patient will then be taken directly into the chair ready to have their procedure.
“If patients are having procedures where equipment which uses an aerosol will be used the clinician will be wearing full PPE.
“Other treatments will mean the clinicians wear the more normal mask, gloves, and clinical scrubs. The aim will now be to cover all their clinical requirements in one session.”