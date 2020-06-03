THE new layout of Shambles Market, which now incorporates social distancing guidelines, has been praised by the government as an example for all city centres to follow.
Car showrooms and outdoor markets were allowed to re-open on Monday in York, with some market stalls now up and running. A Government Twitter account has created a video praising the new measures that are in place - showing them as an example that all markets across the north should follow.
The video shows a one-way shopping system, with numerous hand sanitizer stations, and public health signs in place to provide guidance - with social distancing markers also present to keep individuals two-metres apart.
The layout has been praised by York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy, who tweeted: “York’s very own Shambles Market as an example of how outdoor markets can reopen safely and responsibly by ensuring social distancing rules are observed. Butchers, fishmongers, greengrocers and street food stalls open already. More stalls are reopening on June 15.”