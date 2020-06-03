A CAMPAIGN to raise the profile of small and independent businesses through the coronavirus crisis has been hailed a success.

The Press launched Supporting Local Businesses to spread the word about how businesses hit by the lockdown restrictions have adapted to weather the storm.

The campaign won the support of a wide range of commercial partners to be able to offer free adverts in The Press, including York store Barnitts, City of York Council, Drax, Portakabin/ Shepherd Group, Langleys Solicitors, PAPI, Drax, York St John University, the Saville Group, WWR HR and Synergy Energy.

It has highlighted businesses from all sectors and of all sizes, including one-man cleaning companies, restaurants-turned-takeaways, and retailers and breweries adapting to offer online shopping and deliveries.

As the lockdown slowly lifts, with shops preparing to reopen from June 15, The Press free advert offer has now ended but we will continue to showcase local businesses.

Many told The Press the local support had been a huge help through the lockdown. Their hope is that it will continue.

Jane Hanson, advertising director at The Press, said: “Our mission was to help as many businesses as possible during the lockdown and we were delighted that 255 local York businesses took advantage of our free advert offer.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we received from our commercial partners who were equally as passionate about helping local and family independents to keep trading over the past eight weeks. Our Supporting Local Business campaign will now continue, this time to champion local independents and encourage our readers to shop local, now more than ever.”

If your business is re-opening, email The Press Business Editor Nadia Jefferson-Brown at nadia.jeffersonbrown@thepress.co.uk