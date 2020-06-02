A CRASH in a village near Selby resulted in a scooter rider suffering serious injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 2pm yesterday (Monday, June 1) on Dam Lane in Thorpe Willoughby. A scooter came off the road, resulting in the rider sustaining serious injuries.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information.

A force spokesman said: "It is not confirmed at this time whether any other vehicles involved and we are trying to establish the full circumstances.

"We are interested in hearing from anyone that may have seen the incident, or that may have been travelling on Dam Lane at that time.

"We are also appealing to anyone that may have any dashcam footage of the incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Tom Watson or email thomas.watson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200092374.