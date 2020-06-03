FROM medical staff to care workers, key workers to charity staff and children to neighbours, York people have rallied round to help each other out in their time of need.

The coronavirus pandemic has drawn us together, with members of the public giving a helping hand to those they don’t know and others going the extra mile to look after those who need it.

To mark all this, The Press is lauding those who sometimes do not get the credit they deserve and who have been nominated by family, friends, acquaintances or fans who appreciate what they have done to stem the Covid-19 crisis, ease suffering or just bring some cheer into people’s lives.

HAXBY HALL CARE HOME

The team at the care home have continued to work hard throughout the pandemic, caring for 50 residents and keeping them safe.

Nominated by: Sarah Dugdale.

SIMON JOHNSON

Simon is the manager at the Sainsbury’s store in Haxby. Simon made a donation of Easter eggs to the Little Green Rascals nursery when they were unable to celebrate together.

Nominated by: Natalie Colverson.

MULBERRY COURT CARE HOME

Staff at the care home have been working hard during these uncertain times. They do what they can to cheer up residents and try to keep every day as normal as possible.

Nominated by: Jill Bramley.

PAUL EYEINGTON

Paul is a train driver for TransPennine Express. He has carried on working through the pandemic, providing transport for those who may need it.

Nominated by: Liz Eyeington.

GALE FARM COURT

The team at the sheltered housing have continued their amazing work during these difficult times.

Nominated by: Charlotte Morgan.

ABBEYFIELD HOUSE

We would like to thank all of the staff and carers for the way they have looked after us during the pandemic, whilst remaining unfailingly cheerful throughout these difficult times.

Nominated by: Bill Heppel.

TRACEY DEACON

Tracey has been running a food bank from her home in Danebury Drive to support those in need.

Nominated by: Emma Storey.

RICHARD HARRISON

My dad is a delivery driver for Tesco and has been supplying those in isolation through the pandemic.

Nominated by: Geena Lias.

CALLIE RHODES

Callie is a mental health support worker who has gone above and beyond to help those in need.

Nominated by: Catherine Barker.

TANG HALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

Staff have kept children of key workers safe and have continued to check on those isolating at home.

Nominated by: Becca Mahon.

POPPLETON ROAD PRIMARY SCHOOL

Staff have gone out of their way to do everything they can to provide support for the pupils and their families.

Nominated by: Caroline Macdonald.

HANDLEY HOUSE CARE HOME

The staff work with compassion and provide the best quality care to residents during these difficult times.

Nominated by: Charlene Wrigglesworth.